Editor´s letter

Dear Community,

As October arrives, we welcome a month filled with energy, reflection, and opportunities. This is a special time: temperatures in Arizona begin to cool, the colors of autumn start to show, and our community prepares for a series of celebrations and activities that enrich our cultural and social life.

Health

In this edition, we put a special focus on physical and mental well-being. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we remind everyone of the importance of prevention and regular medical check-ups. You will also find articles with practical tips on nutrition, mental health, and local resources available to help maintain a balanced life.

We warmly invite you to join the Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer, which will take place on Sunday, October 19, at Rudy Garcia Park, from 8 AM to 12 PM. Come with your family, friends, and co-workers, form teams, and wear pink! For more information, you may contact (520) 274-7255 or visit www.saabeaz.org. For sponsorships, donations, or to be part of this health and business expo, please call (520) 305-4110 or email us to info@newsazb.com

Regional Events

October also brings beloved festivities, including Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, community fairs, fall festivals, and artistic events that fill our cities with life. We are also preparing to honor our traditions with the first activities leading up to Día de los Muertos, which grows in participation and meaning each year within our community.

We invite you to actively participate in these events, stay informed, and enjoy quality time with your loved ones. Arizona is diverse, vibrant, and resilient, and our mission as a media outlet is to keep you connected to what matters most: your health, your education, and your community.

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, as well as on our website www.azbilingual.com, for daily and accurate information about our region.

With gratitude and enthusiasm,

Alma R. Gallardo

Editor

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper

