October 13, 2026
ARIZONA ART & CULTURE EDUCATION FAMILY HEALTH TUCSON

Walk Against Breast Cancer to Bring Tucson Community Together on October 18

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In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Tucson community will come together for a special day of hope, support, and solidarity at the Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer presented by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, United Hearts of Arizona and Walmart; on Sunday, October 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, located at Nogales Highway and Irvington Road.

The family-friendly event will feature a recreational walk designed to honor breast cancer survivors, support those currently battling the disease, and remember loved ones we have lost.

Event Highlights

Participants and families will be able to enjoy a variety of activities and community resources throughout the morning, including:

  • Opening ceremony and group warm-up, including a Zumba-thon featuring more than 10 local groups.
  • Breast cancer prevention and health information, along with bilingual community resources.
  • A special Survivor Wall, where participants can place a ribbon or message in honor or memory of loved ones and survivors.
  • Survivor ceremony and opportunities to share stories and messages of hope.
  • Community gathering spaces featuring music, activities, and opportunities to connect.
  • Up to 2,000 FREE breakfasts, provided by the Walmart team, featuring pink pancakes

    and fruit.

  • Car giveaway registration hosted by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper.
  • Photo booth, food trucks, live music, and additional family-friendly activities.

    Community Invitation

    The event is open to people of all ages and does not require previous walking or fitness experience. Families, friends, community organizations, local businesses, and supporters are invited to participate and demonstrate their commitment to raising awareness, encouraging prevention, and supporting individuals and families affected by breast cancer.

Participants can join as an individual, family, or team. Community members are encouraged to register in advance to help organizers plan for the event.

Registration Online registration:

www.unitedheartsofarizona.org

Registration will also be available at the park on the morning of the event beginning at 7:30 a.m. For registration information:

(520) 274-7255

Event Information

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Registration at the park: 7:30 a.m.
Location: El Pueblo Neighborhood Center Intersection: Nogales Highway & Irvington Road Tucson, Arizona

Press, Donations, Sponsorship & Tabling Information

For interviews, press coverage, donations, sponsorship opportunities, tabling information, or additional event details, please contact:

Alma R. Gallardo
Email: info@newsazb.com
Phone: (520) 305-4110 Event/Registration: (520) 274-7255

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101 W. Irvington Rd Building #3A
Tucson, AZ 85714
(520) 305-4110