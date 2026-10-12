Walk Against Breast Cancer to Bring Tucson Community Together on October 18

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Tucson community will come together for a special day of hope, support, and solidarity at the Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer presented by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, United Hearts of Arizona and Walmart; on Sunday, October 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, located at Nogales Highway and Irvington Road.

The family-friendly event will feature a recreational walk designed to honor breast cancer survivors, support those currently battling the disease, and remember loved ones we have lost.

Event Highlights

Participants and families will be able to enjoy a variety of activities and community resources throughout the morning, including: