Parents, Talk to Your Teens About Safe Driving Behaviors

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) encourages parents and guardians to talk to their teenage drivers about the importance of practicing safe driving habits.

While these conversations are important throughout the year, National Teen Driver Safety Week, observed in October, served as a reminder for parents and guardians to begin—and continue—discussing the specific risks teenagers face behind the wheel. These include not wearing seat belts, distracted driving, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and speeding.

Teens can begin preparing to drive by familiarizing themselves with traffic laws and regulations through the Arizona Driver License Manual and taking practice tests to better prepare for obtaining their learner’s permit.

Once teens receive their permits, parents and guardians should supervise their driving practice to help them develop safe driving habits and gain experience navigating real-world road conditions. This hands-on experience, whether provided by parents, guardians, or a formal driver education program, is essential to becoming a responsible and confident driver.

Motor vehicle crashes remain one of the leading causes of death among teenagers ages 15 to 18 in the United States. In 2025, 31 drivers between the ages of 15 and 18 lost their lives in crashes on Arizona roads, according to traffic crash reports submitted by law enforcement agencies and compiled by ADOT.

Safe driving starts with education, awareness, and open communication. Parents and guardians play a vital role in helping teens make responsible decisions behind the wheel—and potentially saving lives.

https://azdot.gov/mvd/services/driver-services/tests-manuals-and-driving-schools/manuals

https://azdot.gov/mvd/services/driver-services/tests-manuals-and-driving-schools/practice-tests

https://azdot.aashtowaresafety.net/historical-crash-facts#/