15th Annual Thanksgiving Festival





Tucson, Arizona; Nov 2026. The Arizona Bilingual Newspaper has announced its 15h Annual Thanksgiving Festival which will take place on Sunday, November 22nd at El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, in Tucson, AZ 85714 from 9:00AM – 2:00PM. Admission to the event will be free for the entire day, allowing the whole community to enjoy the festivities occurring then.

During the event, all attendees will be able to enjoy a series of family-friendly activities such as live music, dances, singers, and special guests, as well as lots of entertainment. Activities will include raffles from all our sponsors, live music, learning activities, a variety of vaccines, Health information, a variety of food, and much more! Arizona Bilingual & its presenters and sponsors will be given away up to a 1,000 Gift Cards that will help families to buy a turkey or supplies for the Thanks Giving dinner to families of Tucson.

ATTENTION, EVERYONE! At the same time; this Sunday, November 22, during our Thanks & Giving Festival, we will announce the lucky winner of our GRAND CAR GIVEAWAY! VERY IMPORTANT! The winner MUST BE PRESENT at the time of the drawing to claim the prize! Don’t miss this amazing celebration filled with surprises, excitement, and giveaways for our community! YOU could be the lucky winner!

Each attendee must provide the following:

Proof of Residency – A recent water or electricity bill showing the attendee’s name and current address.

Proof of Identity – A valid Arizona State-issued ID (AZ ID) under the same name as on the utility bill. Both documents must be presented together and the information must match.

More than 40 sponsors, media partners, volunteers; and non-profit organizations have come forward to make this event possible, all of whom will be present at the event promoting their products and services to the community. For

Sponsorship Information, donations, and becoming a volunteer Contact Alma Gallardo at 520-305-4110

We invite the whole Tucson community to come enjoy this wonderful event, and to support us in order for us to keep making these great community events happen each year.

About Arizona Bilingual Newspaper

Arizona Bilingual is a monthly FREE publication celebrating its twenty-two-years anniversary with its new format. Arizona Bilingual is a FREE bilingual publication with more than 2,000 points of distribution printing 25,000 copies a month. Along with the print publication, Arizona Bilingual has a website and different media platforms that have served to feature news from both des of the border. Aside from recent events, the editorial coverage includes business, community, education, health, family, special events, and more. Organizing more than fifteen (15) community events a year, Arizona Bilingual has made it a mission to educate and inform the community in all things from politics to entertainment. Welcome to our family!