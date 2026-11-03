Editor´s letter

November: A Month to Honor Our Roots, Celebrate Life, and Give Thanks as a Community

Dear Readers and Friends of Arizona Bilingual Newspaper,

November arrives with a very special meaning. It is a month that invites us to reflect on our experiences, give thanks for the blessings we have received, and remember that the true wealth of a community is measured not only by its economic growth, but also by the generosity of its people, respect for its roots, and the opportunities we create together.

In Tucson and throughout Southern Arizona, we have much to celebrate and, above all, much to be thankful for. Our region continues to grow thanks to the dedication of hardworking families, entrepreneurs, organizations, community leaders, and businesses that contribute every day to the well-being of our society. However, we must also recognize that many families continue to face economic challenges, difficulties accessing essential services, and the uncertainty of a constantly changing world. That is why, now more than ever, it is essential to remain united, support one another, and continue building an inclusive, compassionate community filled with opportunities.

November is also National Native American Heritage Month, an observance of tremendous significance for Arizona, a state deeply enriched by the history, culture, traditions, and contributions of its Indigenous peoples. It is an opportunity to recognize their ancestral legacy, honor their languages and customs, and highlight the leadership and contributions they continue to make to the economic, social, and cultural development of our region.

On November 11, Veterans Day, we pay tribute to the women and men who have served in the United States Armed Forces. We recognize their courage, sacrifices, and the dedication of their families. We extend our deepest gratitude and respect to all veterans, especially those who are part of our community.

This month, we will also witness a significant milestone: the grand opening of Casino Del Sol’s Vahi Taa’am, scheduled for November 15. This extraordinary project by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe represents much more than a new entertainment destination. It is a symbol of vision, perseverance, cultural pride, and economic development, expected to create approximately 500 new jobs and additional opportunities for our community. On behalf of Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, we congratulate the Pascua Yaqui Tribe on this remarkable achievement and its ongoing commitment to the growth and prosperity of Southern Arizona.

And, of course, one of the most anticipated celebrations of the month is Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26. This special occasion invites us to gather with family, share a meal, and express gratitude for our health, our lives, our friendships, and the opportunities we have been given. It is also a time to reflect respectfully on the history of this holiday and acknowledge the perspectives of Indigenous peoples.

At Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, we believe that gratitude should be expressed not only through words, but also through meaningful actions. That is why we are excited to announce our traditional Thanks & Giving Festival, taking place on Sunday, November 22. This special celebration is dedicated to our families and will feature turkey giveaways, community activities, surprises, and our highly anticipated car giveaway drawing. More than just a festival, it is an opportunity to come together, support those in need, and express our appreciation to the community that has stood by us throughout the years.

I would also like to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, partners, organizations, public institutions, media partners, volunteers, and our extraordinary Arizona Bilingual Newspaper team. Your trust, generosity, and commitment make it possible for us to continue developing initiatives that inform, connect, and positively impact thousands of families.

To our readers, thank you for welcoming us into your homes, for supporting us with every edition, and for continuing to believe in the power of communication and community service.

May this November remind us that gratitude also means giving, that honoring our roots makes us stronger, and that true progress is achieved when no one is left behind.

I wish you and your loved ones a wonderful month filled with health, peace, family unity, hope, and abundant blessings.

Happy November and Happy Thanksgiving!

With love and gratitude,

Alma R. Gallardo

Executive Director

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper