COOL OFF AT A CITY POOL OR SPLASH PAD

– Tucson Parks and Recreation is operating 18 city pools for the summer season, running now through Saturday, Aug. 1.

Pools will be closed tomorrow, June 19, and Saturday, July 4, for the holidays. The department also operates 12 splash pads, all open daily (including holidays) from 8 a.m. until sunset through the end of October.

Admission to all pools and splash pads is free. For locations and a complete list of facilities, follow the link below.

https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Departments/Parks-and-Recreation/Pools-and-Splash-Pads