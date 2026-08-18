Raytheon Tucson Secures $22.9 Billion Contract to Boost Tomahawk Missile

TUCSON, Arizona — Raytheon, an RTX company with major operations in Tucson, has secured a $22.9 billion contract with the U.S. Navy to increase production of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The seven-year agreement, announced on August 17, will allow the company to increase production to more than 1,000 Tomahawk missiles per year, along with related support services.

The company said it will expand its manufacturing capacity, workforce, and supply chain to meet growing demand from the United States and its allies.