August 18, 2026
ARIZONA FINANCE HISTORY TECHNOLOGY Uncategorized USA WORLD

Raytheon Tucson Secures $22.9 Billion Contract to Boost Tomahawk Missile

3

TUCSON, Arizona — Raytheon, an RTX company with major operations in Tucson, has secured a $22.9 billion contract with the U.S. Navy to increase production of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The seven-year agreement, announced on August 17, will allow the company to increase production to more than 1,000 Tomahawk missiles per year, along with related support services.

The company said it will expand its manufacturing capacity, workforce, and supply chain to meet growing demand from the United States and its allies.

Share this:

Related Posts

File your taxes on time

By Miyoshi Katsuda Palafox

Mexicano Isaac del Toro se aferra al liderato del Tour Down Under

By Miyoshi Katsuda Palafox

Real Estate study shows Tucson will outperform this year

By Arizona Bilingual Newspaper

101 W. Irvington Rd Building #3A
Tucson, AZ 85714
(520) 305-4110