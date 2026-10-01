Latin Music Icon JUANES Announces A New October 18th Tucson Concert Date As Part Of His JUANES WORLD TOUR 2026 

With Over 50 Global Dates, The Highly Anticipated Tour Will Combine Many Of JUANES’ Chart-Topping Hits With A Unique New Production Inspired By The Music Of The His Recently Released & Critically Praised New JuanesTeban Album

WHO: 29-Time GRAMMY/LATIN GRAMMY Winner JUANES

WHAT: Announces New Tucson, AZ Concert Date

WHERE: AVA Amphitheater

5655 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85757

WHEN: October 18, 2026 – 8:00pm

Artist Presale: Tues 5/19 @ 10am local –

Venue Presale: Wed 5/20 @ 10am local

– all presales end Wednesday @ 11pm local –



General Onsale: Thurs 5/21 @ 10am local

https://www.casinodelsol.com/entertainment/upcoming-shows

“Juanes has strived for (and undoubtedly reached) a new level of musicianship… Whatever you do, don’t miss the chance to check him out when he comes your way” – ABC News

“BEST NEW LATIN MUSIC: Juanes’ 12th studio album JuanesTeban is a kaleidoscope of sound that bridges the intimacy of Colombian folklore with the power of rock spectacle. Across 16 tracks, the album feels like a sonic self-portrait, chronicling the Medellín rockstar’s dualities … JuanesTeban is both an homage to his roots and a bold expansion of his sound, reaffirming that Juanes is as much a restless innovator as he is a living legend. It’s a career highlight that encapsulates 25 relentless years of shaping Latin American rock.”- Billboard

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Tucson, AZ- Recently named, The Top Latin Rock/Pop artist of the 21st Century” by Billboard, multiple Grammy winning superstar JUANES announces a return to Tucson – adding a highly-anticipated October 18th appearance at AVA Amphitheater to his upcoming Juanes World Tour 2026.

With 20 Billion career music streams, 17 #1 songs, and wide acclaim as one of Latin music’s best live performers, Juanes’ tour will be a don’t miss event, filled with an abundance of beloved classic hits and music from his critically acclaimed new JuanesTeban album.

A concept album co-produced by Nico Cotton & Juanes, JuanesTeban thrives on the idea of duality, as Juanes explores the sound of both darkness and light, cumbia and rock, spirituality and carnal romance, lyrics of uplifting optimism & joy, and of emotional vulnerability – the two opposite faces of the same very human artist, that coexist and complement each other. Juanes is the approachable singer known all over the globe. Teban is his undaunted alter ego, never afraid to speak out the deepest emotional truths.

All of the Juanes World Tour 2026 stand-alone shows will feature a distinctive new musical & visual presentation, exploring the introspective duality concept of the songs and visuals of the album.

U.S. tour dates kick-off September 3 in Orlando and run through October stopping in major cities across the country such as Nashville, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, and many more.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale beginning on Tue. May, 19 at 10AM. A Live Nation/Venue Presale will follow on Wed. May 20 at 10am, with the general onsale beginning on Thursday, May 21 at 10AM via Etix.com

“Juanes’ live show is a daring production… and a ‘don’t miss’ event. With the seats packed to capacity, Juanes brought magic to fans… with an unforgettable night full of hits… [and] a master class on guitar… that [should] place him in the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame… [His concerts] confirm Juanes as the rare artist — in company with the likes of Bono and Bruce Springsteen — with the power to inspire beyond the venue walls.” – Los Angeles Times

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Media Contacts

JUANES

English Media: John Reilly – jreilly@jrprmusic.com

Media In Spanish: Mónica Escobar / The 3 Collective – monica@the3collective.com

Live Nation Concerts

Gabriela Mungarro | gabrielamungarro@livenation.com

Nadine Peña | nadinepena@livenation.com

To apply for media credentials for show coverage: livenation.com/pressrequests