Community support will help provide tennis shoes, warm jackets, socks

& other essentials to Southern Arizona students.

TUCSON, AZ. — United Hearts of Arizona / Corazones Unidos de Arizona is inviting individuals, local businesses, corporations, and community partners to help support its 13th Annual Shoe & Jacket Event on Saturday, December 12, 2026. Guided by this year’s theme, “Kindness Starts with You,” the organization is encouraging the community to turn compassion into action by helping provide selected children with essential items and a meaningful reminder that their community cares.

For 13 years, this annual effort has brought the community together to support children and families in need throughout Southern Arizona. This year, United Hearts of Arizona will be sponsoring students through 10 participating school and early-childhood program sites, including Sunnyside Unified School District: Sierra, Esperanza, Summit View, and Santa Clara; Tucson Unified School District: C.E. Rose, Mission View, Cavett, and John B. Wright; Southside Community Charter School; and one Head Start program. Students are identified and selected through participating schools and programs, and event participation is by invitation only.

Each selected student will receive a new pair of tennis shoes, socks, a warm jacket, a toy, books, coloring books, a meal card, and other basic items. Monetary donations help United Hearts purchase the supplies needed to prepare these packages for participating students.

COMMUNITY DONATIONS MAKE THIS POSSIBLE

United Hearts of Arizona is seeking financial contributions and community partnerships to help meet this year’s needs. United Hearts of Arizona is a nonprofit organization recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) tax- exempt entity. For donation and tax-record purposes, our Employer Identification Number (EIN) is 82- 1561840. Donors should consult their tax adviser regarding the deductibility of their contributions. DONATE ONLINE

Donate to Make a Difference

Scan the QR code or visit the donation page. 501(c)(3) nonprofit | EIN: 82-1561840 Event: Saturday, December 12, 2026

Location: 101 W Irvington RD Building 9 Tucson, Arizona 85714

“For 13 years, this event has been about more than providing tennis shoes and jackets. It is an opportunity to remind children that they are valued, supported, and cared for by their community. This year’s theme, “Kindness Starts with You, reminds us that every act of generosity can make a meaningful difference. We invite Southern Arizona to join us and help continue this tradition of giving.” — Maria Vianey Valdez-Cardenas MEDIA CONTACT:

United Hearts of Arizona / Corazones Unidos de Arizona

Maria Vianey Valdez-Cardenas 520-543-1061; 520-808-4330 | maria@unitedheartsaz.org | www.unitedheartsaz.org

About United Hearts of Arizona: Dedicated to serving our community in need and strengthening Southern Arizona through community-centered programs and acts of service. Bringing warmth, hope, and smiles to families who need them most, while fostering a culture of generosity and community.