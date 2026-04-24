Tucson Parks and Recreation offering Summer Leisure Classes

Tucson Parks and Recreation is offering a full array of indoor leisure classes and aquatic fitness classes this summer. Classes range from arts and crafts, music, and jewelry making, to Little Movers and Shakers, gaming, dance, gymnastics, sports, and more for youth and adults. Get active in an aquatic fitness class, learn digital photography skills, or create beautiful pottery and ceramics pieces. There truly is something for everyone.

Leisure Classes/Aquatics Classes/Therapeutic Recreation Registration Begins

Residents online on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 8 a.m.

Non-residents online on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Gym II & III/Therapeutic Recreation/Adaptive Aquatics Registration Begins

Call-in begins on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 8 a.m.

Walk-in begins on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 8 a.m.

The registration deadline for classes is Tuesday, May 27, at 5 p.m.

Tucson Parks and Recreation also offers a variety of summer program opportunities. Timely registration is recommended since offerings fill up quickly. View the registration information below.

KIDCO, In-Betweeners, Junior Staff in Training Registration Begins:

Residents online on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 6 a.m.

Non-residents online on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 10 a.m.

A Discount Program is available for youth programs for those who qualify. Make an appointment at Registration Services before registering. For questions or more information on registration and programs, or to set up an account, contact Registration Services at 520-791-4877.