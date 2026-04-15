USE TUCSON 311 APP TO REPORT NON-EMERGENCY ISSUES

– Do you have a concern about a pothole, a park issue, missed trash or recycling collection, an abandoned building, nuisance property, water waste, graffiti, or just need to know which City department handles a particular issue? If so, there’s a one-stop shop for these types of reports and others. Download and use the Tucson 311 app, the 311 Service Request Portal via the City of Tucson website, or call 311.

Tucson 311 Service Request Portal and download links

Watch a Tucson Fire Department Facebook video about when to call 311 vs. 911

https://www.facebook.com/reel/978549424514870

https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Residents/311-Service-Request-Portal