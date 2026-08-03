Tips for Bilingual Students

Being bilingual is a great strength. Speaking two languages opens doors, improves communication, and offers more academic and professional opportunities. During this school year, make the most of that advantage by using both languages every day: read books, listen to music, talk with family, and participate in class in both Spanish and English.

Don’t be afraid of making mistakes; every conversation is a chance to learn. If there’s a word you don’t know in one language, try describing it or asking about it. Keep a notebook with new vocabulary and practice a little every day. Consistency is the key to gaining confidence and fluency.

Remember that speaking two languages is something to be proud of. Keep your Spanish while strengthening your English; both are part of your identity and will be valuable tools for your future.