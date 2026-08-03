Together We Made a Difference: Thank You, Tucson!

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper extends our deepest gratitude to everyone who helped make our 15th Annual Kidz Expo & Back to School celebration an incredible success.

This past Thursday, July 30, more than 4,500 children, parents, and community members joined us at the Tucson Convention Center for an unforgettable afternoon filled with resources, entertainment, family activities, and community connection. Thanks to the generosity and support of our sponsors, partners, vendors, volunteers, performers, participating organizations, and dedicated team, we were able to distribute 2,000 free backpacks to local children preparing for the new school year.

This event would not have been possible without the time, commitment, collaboration, and heart of every person and organization involved. Whether you sponsored the event, provided resources, volunteered, performed, hosted an activity, shared information, or attended with your family, you played an important role in this special celebration. Special thanks to all our sponsors, all media, clients, vendors, organizations, community partners, volunteers, the incredible entertainment and the Arizona Bilingual team that made this event possible.

For 15 years, the Kidz Expo & Back to School event has brought our community together with one important purpose: to support our children and families as they begin a new school year. Seeing thousands of smiling faces reminds us why this event continues to be so meaningful.

From the entire Arizona Bilingual team, thank you for believing in our mission, supporting our community, and helping us create another successful and memorable event.

We look forward to continuing this tradition and celebrating with all of you again in 2027!