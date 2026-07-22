Water and Trash Service Rates Increase in Tucson Starting July 2026

Starting in July 2026, City of Tucson residents will see increases in water and trash services. The updated rates are intended to help cover the rising costs of daily operations, system maintenance, equipment, infrastructure improvements, landfill operations, recycling, neighborhood cleanup programs, and other essential city services. For questions about water bills or service, residents may contact Tucson Water Customer Service at 520-791-3242 or email TW_CustomerService@tucsonaz.gov. For trash, recycling, or Environmental Services questions, residents may call 520-791-3171 or email eshelp@tucsonaz.gov.

Share this: