5 Things Your Arizona Emergency Kit Needs

Emergencies can happen with little warning. In Arizona, extreme heat, monsoon storms, wildfires, power outages, and flash flooding make it especially important to have essential supplies ready. FEMA recommends preparing an emergency kit with enough necessities to help your family remain safe and self-sufficient for several days. Arizona emergency officials encourage households to consider even longer-term supplies when possible.

Plenty of Water

Water should be your top priority. FEMA recommends at least one gallon of water per person per day for drinking and sanitation. In Arizona’s hot climate, you may need additional water. Nonperishable Food

Keep foods that do not require refrigeration or extensive preparation, such as canned foods, peanut butter, granola bars, dried fruit, nuts, and crackers. Don’t forget a manual can opener. Flashlight, Batteries and Emergency Radio

Power can go out during storms or other emergencies. Keep a flashlight with extra batteries and a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, preferably one capable of receiving NOAA Weather Radio alerts. First-Aid Kit and Medications

Include basic first-aid supplies along with prescription medications and any medical items your family members need. Consider extra eyeglasses, hearing-aid batteries, and supplies for children, older adults, or pets. Important Documents and Communication Supplies

Keep copies of identification, insurance information, emergency contacts, and other important documents in a waterproof container. Include a cell-phone charger and portable backup battery so you can stay connected if electricity is unavailable.

Arizona Tip: Keep emergency supplies not only at home, but also in your vehicle and workplace. Review your kit regularly and replace expired food, water, medications, and batteries.

Be prepared before an emergency happens. A few minutes of planning today can make a major difference when your family needs it most.