Hispanic Heritage Month: Our History Is American History

Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States is celebrated from September 15 to October 15 to recognize the culture, history, and contributions of people with roots in Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.

Official origin: The commemoration began in 1968 as a week-long observance proclaimed by President Lyndon B. Johnson and was expanded to a full month in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan.

Why is it celebrated? Cultural recognition: It honors the Hispanic community’s influence on the country’s language, music, art, and traditions.

Hispanic Contributions to the U.S.

Economy and workforce : Millions of Hispanic workers drive key sectors such as agriculture, construction, healthcare, and technology.

: Millions of Hispanic workers drive key sectors such as agriculture, construction, healthcare, and technology. Entrepreneurship: Latino-owned businesses create jobs and contribute billions of dollars to the national economy each year. • Culture and science: Hispanic figures have made their mark in science (such as NASA engineers), literature, the arts (winning Oscar, Grammy, and Pulitzer awards), sports, and military service.