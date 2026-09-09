Healthy Aging Starts Today

Healthy Aging Month – September

Healthy aging is not only about living longer; it is about staying active, independent, connected, and enjoying a better quality of life. September is Healthy Aging Month, a national observance that encourages adults to take positive steps for their physical, mental, and social well-being.

Simple habits can make a meaningful difference at any age. Regular physical activity, nutritious foods, preventive health checkups, enough sleep, staying socially connected, and keeping the mind active through reading, hobbies, or learning something new can all support healthier aging.

Healthy aging does not begin at a certain age, it starts with the choices we make today. Small, consistent changes can help us stay stronger, more confident, and more engaged in the years ahead.