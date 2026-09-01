September 11: Remember Through Service

Each year on September 11, Americans honor the lives lost in the terrorist attacks of 2001 and recognize the courage of first responders, service members, families, and everyday people who helped others during a moment of national tragedy.

September 11 is also observed as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, encouraging people to honor those affected through acts of kindness and community service. Volunteering, donating to a local organization, helping a neighbor, supporting first responders, or simply doing something positive for someone else are meaningful ways to remember.

More than two decades later, September 11 reminds us of the importance of unity, compassion, courage, and service. By helping others, we keep alive the spirit of people coming together when their communities need them most.