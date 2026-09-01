September 5, 2026
ARIZONA TUCSON

SHOOTING IN LOCAL TUCSON GAY BAR BEING INVESTIGATED AS A HATE CRIME

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Authorities have stated that the triple-fatal shooting in the parking lot of a gay bar in Tucson early Monday, Aug. 31, was likely a hate crime and a double murder-suicide, with the shooter dying en-route to the hospital.

 

The Tucson Police Department said that the suspect, 44-year-old Ousman Ceesay, was carrying a list of LGBTQ+ businesses. It is unknown whether Ceesay was planning on visiting any of these other businesses.

 

The TPD said it believes Ceesay went to Venture-N Bar, located near Sixth and Speedway, and got into an argument in the parking lot with 42-year-old Vincent Anthony Siqueiros and 33-year-old Cameron Davis Capara.

 

The TPD said Ceesay shot both Siqueiros and Capara, and both victims died at the scene. Ceesay was also injured and was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

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