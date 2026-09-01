A strong angle for this topic is how Hispanic entrepreneurship creates jobs, strengthens local economies, and expands opportunity. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Hispanic-owned employer businesses in the United States reached about 496,000 firms, generating approximately $730.3 billion in receipts. In addition, about 5.3 million Hispanic-owned businesses without employees generated another $244.2 billion in receipts.

Hispanic-owned businesses are an important part of the U.S. economy. From construction and restaurants to professional services, retail, transportation, and technology, Hispanic entrepreneurs create jobs, invest in their communities, and contribute billions of dollars in economic activity.

Their continued growth also reflects the increasing influence of the Hispanic population as consumers, workers, and business owners. Supporting Hispanic-owned businesses means supporting local families, creating employment opportunities, and helping communities build long-term economic strength.

The Economic Power of Hispanic-Owned Businesses is not only measured in dollars; it is seen in the jobs they create, the communities they strengthen, and the opportunities they build for future generations.