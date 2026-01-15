Family Health and Wellness Fair – Free Preventive Health Resources to Tucson Families

Tucson, AZ — SAABE Arizona, in collaboration with Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, will host the Family Health and Wellness Fair, a free community health expo focused on preventive care, breast health awareness, and access to essential health resources for Tucson families.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center. The fair is free and open to the public and is designed to serve families, women, and individuals throughout the Tucson community, with a special emphasis on bilingual households and those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Free Preventive Health Services and Community Resources

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with healthcare providers, nonprofit organizations, and trusted community partners offering reliable, culturally relevant health information in an accessible and welcoming environment. The Family Health and Wellness Fair aims to increase awareness of early detection, promote preventive care, and help reduce barriers to accessing healthcare services.

FREE Mammograms Available by Appointment

As part of the event’s commitment to women’s health, free mammogram screenings will be offered.

“Early detection saves lives”

Important: Free mammograms must be scheduled in advance.

Call to schedule an appointment: (520) 274 7255

A Continued Commitment to Community Health

With more than two decades of service to Southern Arizona, SAABE Arizona continues to reaffirm its mission of education, prevention, and community empowerment. Through initiatives like the Family Health and Wellness Fair, the organization works to connect families with vital health resources while fostering stronger, healthier communities.

For more information about the event, community participation, or sponsorship opportunities, contact (520) 305-4110.