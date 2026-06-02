Bored children from being at home? 

Having children at home during the summer can be a real challenge. After a few days without school, many children start saying “I’m bored,” and for parents, it can be difficult to keep them entertained without constantly turning to screens. However, experts remind us that boredom can also stimulate creativity, imagination, and children’s autonomy.

To make the summer more bearable, it is not necessary to organize big plans. Simple activities at home are usually the most effective. A good idea is to create crafts with recycled materials like boxes, bottles, or cartons, allowing children to invent their own toys or constructions. Sensory games also work very well, such as freezing flowers in ice cubes or filling balloons with different textures.

Another fun option is to organize a home theater, do treasure hunts, set up an imaginary restaurant, or create an illustrated summer journal. Interactive reading and homemade board games also help keep them entertained while learning.

The most important thing is not to fill every minute with activities, but to find a balance between free play, creativity, and family time. The best summer memories are born precisely from those simple moments shared at home.