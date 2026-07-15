Gen Z Is Redefining Drinking Culture in America

The alcohol industry in the US is facing major financial pressure as Gen Z continues to drink less than previous generations. Reports have pointed to billions of dollars in lost market value for major alcohol companies, as younger consumers move away from traditional drinking habits. Many Gen Z adults are choosing not to drink because of health concerns, mental wellness, the high cost of alcohol, dislike of hangovers, and a growing preference for mocktails, non-alcoholic drinks, cannabis alternatives, or more intentional social activities. This shift is changing the way bars, restaurants, and alcohol brands market to younger generations, proving that Gen Z is redefining social life with less focus on alcohol

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