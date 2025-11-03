Editor´s letter

Dear Readers,

As we welcome November, we step into a season of change, reflection, and community. Across our Arizona–Sonora border region, the air cools, traditions come alive, and new opportunities begin to bloom.

In both Arizona and Sonora, November offers a much-needed break from the summer heat. Days are milder, evenings are crisp, and it’s the perfect time to get outside and enjoy our beautiful region.

This month is filled with meaningful gatherings — from Día de los Muertos and Thanks & Giving get- togethers to local fairs and community markets that celebrate our shared culture. These moments remind us to come together, give thanks, and support one another. I encourage you to visit local events, shop from community and Latino-owned businesses, and take part in the joy that connects us. That’s why we would like to invite you to be part of this great Thanksgiving Festival, presented by Arizona Bilingual and SAABE AZ, on Sunday, November 23, at the Pueblo Neighborhood Center, starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be a day full of gratitude, gifts, live music, dances, singers, and lots of fun for everyone! We will be offering up to 1,000 gift cards (while supplies last) to attendees who show their local water and electricity bills and identification.

We also extend an invitation to local businesses—crafts, small health and education businesses, food vendors, snacks, and more—to take part in this wonderful festival. There’s room for everyone! Contact us today to reserve your space at (520) 305-4110 or by email at info@newsazb.com

As temperatures drop, it’s also a good time to take care of our health — both body and mind. Stay current on vaccinations, watch for seasonal illnesses, and don’t forget to care for your mental well-being. Shorter days and busier schedules can be stressful, so take time for yourself, stay connected with others, and make plans for a healthy year ahead.

Looking beyond the season, our region continues to face important issues — from immigration and cross-border cooperation to water use, environmental health, and rebuilding from the effects of the pandemic. These challenges remind us of our shared responsibility to build a strong, caring, and sustainable future together.

As we move through November, let’s carry gratitude in our hearts — for family, community, and the beautiful place we share. May this month bring you warmth, connection, and renewal.

Thank you for being part of our story across Arizona and Sonra.

Warm regards,

Alma R. Gallardo

Editor-in-Chief, Arizona Bilingual Newspaper

