PACC urges pet owners to make plans for fireworks shows 

PIMA COUNTY, June, 2026 The busiest time of year for Pima Animal Care Center includes the days leading up to and after the Fourth of July celebrations. All those fireworks can scare pets.

PACC and its official nonprofit partner, Friends of Pima Animal Care Center (Friends of PACC), are working together to hold several events throughout June that can help pet owners plan and prevent their pets from ending up in one of the shelter’s kennels.

Now through June, pet owners can get their dog microchipped for free as a walk-in service at PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, at these times:

Mondays to Fridays – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – Noon to 3 p.m.

Friends of PACC is also holding two free microchip and vaccine events at the Silverbell location in the Multi-Purpose Room

Saturday, June 13, and Saturday, June 20

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Available vaccines will include the Distemper/Parvovirus vaccine (DHPP) and the feline Panleukopenia/Calicivirus vaccine. There will be no rabies vaccine for these two events. Dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in a carrier.

Staff can serve a maximum of 250 pets from Pima County residences each day. The gate to the parking lot opens at 6 a.m. on both days, just for these events. PACC will open during its normal hours that day, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will not be open for shelter services while the vaccine and microchip event is happening.

While at any of these events, pet owners can also get a free pet identification tag. This free service is for any pet owner in Pima County, not just for pets adopted from PACC. Pets do not need to be present in order to receive a free tag. The ID machines are located:

In the Central Pet store in the adoption lobby at Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road

Friends Pet Clinic, 2661 N. 1st Ave.

A tag machine will be at Eastside PACC Adoptions Center (EPAC) later this summer.

Additionally, the shelter needs to clear out space to make room for the expected rush of strays being surrendered around the holiday. Anyone who fosters a medium to large dog can earn $5 per day, adding up to a total of $70. The dogs being fostered must weigh 40 pounds or more, and the foster must take the dog anytime during June 25 to July 8 to qualify for the incentive.

Families who are looking for a calm holiday event are encouraged to participate in the Stars, Stripes, and Stories event happening 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 4, at PACC’s main location on Silverbell Road. Folks can read to the pets to help them get a calm moment before the fireworks shows begin. Attendees should bring their own blanket or chair and keep toys, treats, and owned pets at home.

PACC’s Fourth of July holiday hours:

Friday, July 3, 2026: Closed.

Saturday, July 4, 2026: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

EPAC’s Fourth of July holiday hours:

Friday, July 3, 2026: Closed.

Saturday, July 4, 2026: Open noon to 4 p.m.