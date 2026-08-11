How to prevent our children from getting sick at school

With the return to classes, children start interacting with classmates again, increasing the chance of catching common illnesses like colds, flu, and other infections. To protect their health, it’s important to encourage good habits every day.

Let’s teach our children to wash their hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating, after using the bathroom, and after coughing or sneezing. It’s also important to remind them to cover their mouth and nose when they cough or sneeze, preferably with their elbow or a tissue.

Keeping vaccinations up to date, getting enough sleep, eating healthy, and drinking enough water helps strengthen their well-being. If a child has a fever, feels very unwell, or shows other signs of illness, it’s recommended to keep them at home to help them recover and prevent spreading sickness to their classmates.

With small daily care, families and schools can create a healthier and safer environment for everyone. Prevention starts at home and continues in the classroom.