August 15, 2026
ARIZONA POLITICS USA

U.S PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDERS REGARDING BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP AND BIRTH TOURISM

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U.S. President Donald Trump signed two executive orders seeking to expand restrictions on birthright citizenship and ban so-called birth tourism.

 

Trump’s second birthright order — signed last week as a response to the high court’s June ruling — attempts to deny citizenship to children born on U.S. soil to an “alien enemy,” or a “foreign government employee,” or a parent who “engaged in a commercial transaction” to obtain citizenship or who are born in a territory where citizenship is not conferred by statute.

 

The same legal team that successfully challenged President Donald Trump’s first bid to end birthright citizenship is asking a federal judge to clarify that the Supreme Court’s ruling also blocks a second executive order attempting to target specific children who Trump says are exempt from becoming Americans at birth.

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