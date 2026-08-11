U.S PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDERS REGARDING BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP AND BIRTH TOURISM

U.S. President Donald Trump signed two executive orders seeking to expand restrictions on birthright citizenship and ban so-called birth tourism.

Trump’s second birthright order — signed last week as a response to the high court’s June ruling — attempts to deny citizenship to children born on U.S. soil to an “alien enemy,” or a “foreign government employee,” or a parent who “engaged in a commercial transaction” to obtain citizenship or who are born in a territory where citizenship is not conferred by statute.

The same legal team that successfully challenged President Donald Trump’s first bid to end birthright citizenship is asking a federal judge to clarify that the Supreme Court’s ruling also blocks a second executive order attempting to target specific children who Trump says are exempt from becoming Americans at birth.