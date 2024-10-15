THE SOUTHERN ARIZONA ALLIANCE FOR BILINGUAL EDUCATION (SAABE) ANNOUNCES ITS FOURTH ANNUAL WALK FOR THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER

TUCSON, AZ; September 9th 2024 – The Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education (SAABE) announces its third annual Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer. This community event will take place on Sunday, October 20th, 2024, at the Rudy Garcia Park (Rodeo Park) located on Nogales Highway and West Irvington Road from 9AM to 12PM. Registration is from 8AM-9AM
Individuals will be able to contribute to the fight against breast cancer through a donation to participate in the official walk, which will take place all around Rudy Garcia Park (Rodeo Park). The participants will also buy and support for a commemorative t-shirt from the event. Likewise, there will be a special ceremony to support survivors and remember and honor the memory of those no longer among us. The funds raised will be used to provide free mammograms to women in our community of southern Arizona. At the same time, we will have a flower garden for those than want to commemorate a survivor or those who lost the battle.
There will be sponsor packages available for every kind of business, enterprise, and organizations wishing to support this great cause. All profits will be donated to SAABE to promote bilingual programs in the community. To find more information regarding sponsorship, contact SAABE directly at
(520) 274-7255 or send an email to info@saabeaz.org https://saabeaz.org/ also, to Arizona Bilingual News at (520) 305-4110 info@newsazb.comm
About the Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education (SAABE)
The Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education is a non-profit organization interested primarily in promoting education in both Spanish and English in southern Arizona. Furthermore, SAABE seeks to inform the Latino community in matters of health, education, core values, and politics in the search for individual, family, and professional empowerment of our community, thus improving its quality of life and its capacity to contribute to our great country.
About Arizona Bilingual Newspaper
Arizona Bilingual is a FREE monthly publication celebrating its twentieth anniversary with new ideas and format. Arizona Bilingual counts with more than 2,000 points of distribution and 25,000 copies each month. Along with the print edition, Arizona Bilingual has a website and different media platforms that have served to share news from both sides of the border. Its editorial coverage additionally includes business, community, education, health, family, special events, and more.
Arizona Bilingual Newspaper proposes to educate and inform the community in areas from education, health, and business, to politics, entertainment, community, and more.
