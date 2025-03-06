2025 Resolution: Adopt an Electric Vehicle

By Orlando Cazarez, Executive Director of Arizona Sustainability Alliance



In the early 2000s, when the first electric vehicles (EVs) entered the U.S. market, I was captivated by their promise. I attended EV meetups to get a close look at the sleek, high-performance supercars. As an enthusiast, this solidified my belief that EVs would eventually redefine the automotive industry. They offered a genuine alternative to gasoline-powered cars, signaling a shift that seemed inevitable.

In 2014, my family took a small step toward electrification by replacing a gasoline vehicle with a hybrid and, eventually, in 2022, with a full EV. This decision was driven by a desire to reduce emissions, decrease reliance on fossil fuels, and lower operational costs. The financial benefits of owning an EV were astonishing: my monthly gasoline expenses dropped from over $400 to just $40-$60 in electricity!

I encourage you to consider adopting an electric vehicle—especially now that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) offers new opportunities for consumers to save money on clean vehicles. The IRA provides multiple incentives for purchasing or leasing electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrids, fuel cell vehicles, and related equipment such as chargers.

Financial and Practical Considerations

The accessibility of EVs continues to improve as more manufacturers enter the market, increasing competition and offering various options for different budgets. This expanding availability has made the transition easier for many families. With IRA tax credits, a qualifying buyer can receive up to $7,500 for purchasing a new EV and up to $4,000 for a used one.

Owning an EV has transformed my daily driving experience. I no longer worry about fuel prices or spending thousands of dollars annually at gas stations. Maintenance is simpler and more affordable—no oil changes or combustion engine repairs to deal with. Installing a home charger was a game-changer, allowing for overnight charging and making city driving much more convenient.

Long road trips require more planning, but the growing number of charging stations minimizes anxiety. Traveling to destinations like Flagstaff or Los Angeles has become stress-free, and charging stops are short enough to grab a coffee or stretch before getting back on the road. In January 2024, the Federal Highway Administration announcedmore than $12.8 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Arizona, aimed at expanding its EV charging infrastructure.

Thanks to federal incentives and funding, upgrading to EVs is becoming easier for Arizonans—benefiting our wallets and the environment.

Benefits Beyond Financial Savings

The shift to EVs is also driving demand for new skills and industries. According to new job and investment data released by the Environmental Defense Fund, Arizona’s booming manufacturing sector—fueled by the explosive growth of battery technology—has led to more than $10.8 billion in announced investments and over 11,400 jobs in EV and battery manufacturing. More than two-thirds of these investments were announced after the IRA was passed, and over 90% followed the approval of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

EVs are crucial for improving air quality and public health. Unlike gasoline-powered vehicles, EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, reducing harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter that contribute to respiratory problems, heart disease, and other serious health issues. By decreasing air pollution, EVs create healthier communities—especially for vulnerable populations like children, the elderly, and those with preexisting conditions.

Additionally, with quieter roads and less pollution, EVs promote mental well-being by reducing stress and improving sleep quality—supporting a cleaner energy future and healthier lifestyles for everyone. In Arizona, EV ownership comes with an unexpected perk: blue license plates that grant access to HOV lanes (typically reserved for vehicles with two or more passengers). This has saved us countless hours in rush-hour traffic, especially when driving the kids to sports practice.

A Road to a Better Future

If you’re considering upgrading to an EV, do your research, take test drives of different models, and weigh the pros and cons. Identify your priorities—whether it’s price, range, home charging capability, or access to public chargers. A little research can go a long way in ensuring a smooth transition. Visit www.savingenergytips.org for more information.

To make EVs more accessible, our leaders must prioritize domestic production, workforce development, and affordability. Supporting the expansion of charging infrastructure and ensuring reliable, sustainable energy sources will be essential in maintaining the momentum of EV adoption.

EVs are more than just a new type of car—they’re a step toward a healthier future—one with cleaner air, lower costs, and a positive impact on our communities. I am optimistic about the transformative change we are driving toward. However, I ask our local leaders to continue advocating for clean cars for all, ensuring everyone can access electric vehicles’ benefits and a healthier future.

Orlando Cazarez is an Army veteran and the Chief Executive Officer of the Arizona Sustainability Alliance (AZSA), a nonprofit that empowers Arizonans through sustainable action and advocacy.

