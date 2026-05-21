May 21, 2026
ART & CULTURE FAMILY HEALTH USA

Youth Trends

2

 

Today’s young people live very connected to technology, especially social media and artificial intelligence, where they seek acceptance and identity. They also face social pressure and emotional changes, although they show greater interest in topics such as mental health and social awareness.

The use of technology and networks greatly influences their behavior and way of thinking.

What parents should do:

  • Listen and understand, not just correct
  • Accompany them in the use of technology
  • Talk about emotions
  • Set limits with balance
  • Encourage activities outside of screens

 

It is not about controlling children, but guiding them in a world different from the one we lived in.

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