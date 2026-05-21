Youth Trends

Today’s young people live very connected to technology, especially social media and artificial intelligence, where they seek acceptance and identity. They also face social pressure and emotional changes, although they show greater interest in topics such as mental health and social awareness.

The use of technology and networks greatly influences their behavior and way of thinking.

What parents should do:

Listen and understand, not just correct

Accompany them in the use of technology

Talk about emotions

Set limits with balance

Encourage activities outside of screens

It is not about controlling children, but guiding them in a world different from the one we lived in.