Common Summer Illnesses

During the summer, it is more common to suffer from certain illnesses due to the heat, sun exposure, and changes in diet and outdoor activities. Some of the most common ones are heatstroke, dehydration, gastrointestinal infections (like gastroenteritis), sunburns, and skin infections.

Heatstroke happens when the body overheats, which can cause dizziness, headache, and confusion. Dehydration occurs due to fluid loss, so it’s important to drink enough water. It’s also common for poorly stored food to cause stomach infections.

To prevent these illnesses, it is recommended to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, use sunscreen, and make sure to eat food that is in good condition.