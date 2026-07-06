CITY READY FOR THE MONSOON

– Protecting the public on Tucson streets during the monsoon is the objective of the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility’s (DTM) Operation Splash campaign.

Today, June 15, marks the official recordkeeping start date of the monsoon, and storms already have begun. Crews from DTM’s Streets Maintenance Division recently delivered barricades to hundreds of dip crossings throughout the city so they’re ready when needed.

Remember, a barricade in place on a roadway is a sign that unsafe conditions exist ahead.

For the 11th consecutive year, DTM will be offering free self-serve sandbags in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, 700 S. Randolph Way, at Reid Park. DTM will open the sandbag site Wednesday, June 17. Sand and sandbags will be provided, but residents must bring their own shovels, and there is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle. https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Government/City-Information/News-Releases