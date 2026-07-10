NEW SOUTH SIDE PUBLIC SAFETY COMPLEX OPENS

The City of Tucson recently completed construction on the new South Side Public Safety Complex, the community’s first shared facility for the Tucson Police Department (TPD) and Tucson Fire Department (TFD). The complex, at 4410 S. Park Ave., is the new home of TPD’s South Side Substation and TFD’s Fire Station 10 in Ward 5. City officials marked the completion of construction this past July 8, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The complex is fully operational for TPD and TFD staff, with public areas anticipated to open next week. The project was funded through Tucson Delivers: Safer City, approved by voters as Proposition 101 in 2017. The half-cent sales tax supported public safety investments and street improvements across Tucson.

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