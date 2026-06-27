Casino Del Sol Marks 32 Years with Weeklong Celebration in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ — On July 3rd Casino Del Sol will mark its anniversary as an entertainment destination for 32 years. This July, Casino Del Sol invites all of Southern Arizona to celebrate that legacy with a week of events that reflect everything the resort stands for: world-class entertainment, genuine community welcome, and pride in a tradition built from the ground up.

What began in 1982 as a bingo hall has grown into Southern Arizona’s premier integrated resort and this anniversary celebration is a fitting tribute to that journey.

HERE’S WHAT’S HAPPENING:

Free Fireworks Spectacular — July 3, 2026, 8:15 PM

Casino Del Sol lights up the Tucson sky with its signature free, public fireworks display. Open to the entire community, this annual tradition is Casino Del Sol’s gift to Southern Arizona: a brilliant, sky-high celebration of shared history and bright horizons ahead.

Dru Hill Live in Concert — Friday, July 10, 2026, 8:00 PM

The R&B icons behind “In My Bed,” “Beautiful Mess,” and “Never Make a Promise” bring their smooth harmonies and timeless catalog to the open-air AVA Amphitheater for a night that Southern Arizona will not soon forget. Dru Hill defined a generation of R&B — and the AVA Amphitheater stage is ready to honor that legacy under the desert stars.

Tickets: www.casinodelsol.com or call 1-855-SOL-STAY

Upcoming: Golden Goal Giveaway

Casino Del Sol’s Golden Goal Giveaway is coming soon — a special promotional event designed to reward Club Sol members and guests. Additional details, eligibility, and prize information will be announced shortly. Stay connected at www.casinodelsol.com and follow Casino Del Sol on social media to be among the first to know.

“Thirty-two years is a milestone that belongs to everyone — our team members, our guests, and the Pascua Yaqui community whose vision and determination made this resort possible,” said Amanda Sampson Lomayesva, Interim CEO of Casino Del Sol. “This July, we celebrate not just what we’ve built, but who we’ve built it with. We are proud to welcome all of Southern Arizona to share in this moment.”

Whether guests are joining for the concert, the fireworks, or simply the occasion, Casino Del Sol offers the full experience: Forbes Four-Star dining at PY Steakhouse, the award-winning Hiaspi Spa, Sewailo Golf Club, SolSports – Tucson’s first retail sportsbook – and a AAA Four-Diamond hotel tower. Every visit is an opportunity to discover why Casino Del Sol has been named Best Casino by Arizona Daily Star readers nine consecutive years and Best Resort in 2024.

About Casino Del Sol

Casino Del Sol is Arizona’s premier resort destination, owned and operated by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe — a federally recognized sovereign nation with more than 22,000 enrolled members — and located in southwest Tucson, AZ. Recognized as a Forbes Four Star and AAA Four Diamond casino resort, and named among the Best Hotels in Arizona by U.S. News & World Report, Casino Del Sol offers guests an unmatched combination of gaming, entertainment, dining and hospitality. The resort’s portfolio of experiences includes SolSports, Tucson’s first retail sportsbook; Estrella at Casino Del Sol, a 151-room hotel; AVA Amphitheater, a 5,000-seat open-air concert venue and Casino Arena/Amphitheater of the Year honoree (Casino Entertainment Awards); Sewailo Golf Club, a par-72 championship course designed by PGA champion Notah Begay III; the 73-space Casino Del Sol RV Park; and Casino of the Sun (a separate gaming facility). The Tribe’s newest property, Casino Del Sol Vahi Taa’am, is slated to open in November 2026. For more information: 1-855-SOL-STAY | www.CasinoDelSol.com | @casinodelsol | @casinodelsolresort