At the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, we understand that life’s challenges can sometimes feel overwhelming. Whether you are facing mental health concerns, emotional distress, worries about alcohol or drug use, or simply need someone to talk to, our caring counselors are here to help. You are not alone.

The 988 Lifeline is available 24/7/365. Your conversations are free and confidential.

The 988 Lifeline is for everyone. Through 988, you have access to free, high-quality, one-on-one support. Our trained, nonjudgmental counselors are here to provide compassionate assistance. You deserve to feel heard and cared for anytime, anywhere, 24/7/365.