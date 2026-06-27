“Paving the Future: Palo Verde High School moves to 4-day school week”

The 2026-2027 school year is still a few months away, but it’s the talk of the town over at Palo Verde High School. The reason? The Eastside school was approved for a four-day school week pilot program.

The launch of the three-year pilot program is a strategic move designed to differentiate Palo Verde from other schools, while also stabilizing and growing student enrollment and attracting top-tier students to the district.

“We have a collection of highly educated teachers who have endorsements and certifications, distinguishing them from other schools,” Palo Verde High School Principal Eric Brock said. “But what makes us different is that we will love your student. And of course, add some flexibility in your life with a 4-day school week model.”

The bold change hopefully becomes a competitive edge for families. The four-day schedule – which is not available at any other Tucson-area school – is a direct response to a five-year decline in regional high school enrollment and rising competition from charter schools. The new model empowers students with a flexible, innovative learning environment while maintaining a rigorous academic focus.

While the schedule cuts a five-day school week to just four days, students will receive more daily instructional time. The school day will be extended, with classes starting at 8:10 a.m. and ending at 4:10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Each class time will be increased by five minutes, resulting in seven daily periods of 60 minutes each. Palo Verde will also require a math elective for most students in grades 9-11, doubling the minimum instructional minutes recommended by the state. “This is a targeted strike at improving our state test proficiency and ensuring our students are the most math-proficient graduates we have produced,” Brock said.

For more information, visit: https://paloverdehs.tusd1.org/FourDayWeek or contact the front office at 520-584-7400.