Independence Day is celebrated every July 4th in the United States to commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. This date represents the birth of the nation as an independent country.

At night, many cities organize fireworks shows that bring together thousands of people.

Besides being a holiday, Independence Day is an opportunity to remember the country’s history and celebrate the values of freedom, unity, and civic participation.

It is one of the most important and popular holidays in the United States, enjoyed by people of all ages.

In 2026, the Fourth of July celebrations have a special meaning because they coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence, so many cities are organizing bigger events than usual.