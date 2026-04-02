Editor´s letter

Dear Readers,

With the arrival of the month of April, we welcome a season full of activity, reflection, and preparation for the months ahead. At Arizona Bilingual News, we are proud to say that for 22 years we have continued connecting, informing, and inspiring our community at a time when reliable information is more important than ever.

During the month of April, there is a vibrant calendar of community, cultural, and family events across Tucson, Southern Arizona and Northern Sonora, Mexico. From children’s festivals to educational fair, conferences, festivals and health events, these opportunities remind us of the importance of staying united as a community. We deeply appreciate all the organizers, sponsors, and volunteers who make each of these events possible.

Recently, we had the honor of being part of the Latinas Arizona Business Conference and Expo, an inspiring event that brought together women leaders, entrepreneurs, and individuals who motivated and inspired us. It was a meaningful space where stories of success, challenges overcome, and tools for personal and professional growth were shared. Initiatives like this continue to strengthen the role of Latina women in our society. Thank you to everyone who joined us at this incredible event; more than 300 women made a difference!

As temperatures begin to rise in our region, it is essential to take precautions. Extreme heat in the region and Arizona can pose serious health risks. We encourage everyone to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, use sunscreen, and take special care of children and older adults. Prevention is key to enjoying this season safely.

We also cannot ignore the economic challenges many families are currently facing. The increase in gas prices and the cost of basic necessities continues to impact hardworking families. Added to this is the global uncertainty caused by international conflicts, which directly affects the economy and market stability. This is a time to stay informed, support one another, and seek community-based solutions.

Finally, we celebrate a very special date: Children’s Day. While it is commemorated on April 30 in Mexico, in the United States Children’s Day is celebrated on different dates but with the same purpose, to recognize the importance of children and promote their well-being, education, and happiness. It is an opportunity to remember that children are the future and that we must continue investing in their development.

For this reason, we invite you to be part of the 15th Annual Children’s Day Event, presented by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, on Sunday, April 19 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Park Place Mall (5870 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85711). This is a free event for the entire family, featuring entertainment, information, resources, giveaways, and many more surprises. We look forward to seeing you there! Call us at (520) 305-4110 or email sales@newsazb.com for more information about this great festival.

Another initiative by Arizona Bilingual News is the Pueblo Night Market, which will take place on Saturday, May 2 at the Pueblo Neighborhood Center (101 W. Irvington Rd., Tucson) from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. For information about participation for small businesses, please call (520) 305-4110 or email info@newsazb.com .

Thank you for being part of our everyday work. We remain committed to our mission of informing, connecting, and inspiring.

With appreciation,

Alma Gallardo

Director

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper