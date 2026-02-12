Editor´s letter

Welcome to February! At Arizona Bilingual News, we are excited to kick off a month full of events, inspiring stories, and opportunities for our community. February is a special month: we celebrate Love and Friendship Month, while also reflecting on the history and contributions of the Latino community.

In this edition, you’ll find information about local events, including health fairs, business expos, and cultural activities that bring us together and strengthen our community bonds. We also highlight stories of entrepreneurs and leaders making a difference in our state, such as Claudia Vindiola, owner of La Frida Mexican Grill, who shares her story of success and perseverance.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars: on February 21st, we will have the Health & Wellness Fair at El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., we will have special services, including Dr. Soltani from Rio Health, who will be speaking about heart health, along with other special guests. The Health Fair will feature different health areas, information, and resources.

Free mammograms will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for individuals aged 35 to 64 who do not have health insurance. For more information, please call (520) 274-7255. a free event where health experts will share valuable information and practical advice for the whole family. We continue promoting local businesses that enrich our economy and culture

Don’t miss our Annual Latinas Arizona Business Conference & Expo, happening Thursday, March 19, at Casino del Sol from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM! 7406 S Camino De Oeste, Tucson, AZ 85746

Join us for an inspiring evening featuring:

Keynote Speaker and special presentations

Exclusive Business Expo with bilingual resources, information, and opportunities

Networking with fellow professionals

Giveaways, appetizers, drinks, and unforgettable experiences

Reserve a table of 10 or a table to promote your business/services by calling (520) 305-411 or emailing sales@newsazb.com. For more details, visit: www.latinasarizona.com

Our commitment is to keep you informed, connected, and empowered. Don’t forget to follow us on all social media networks. We share valuable information on a daily basis.

Thank you for being part of our reader community. We hope you enjoy this edition and join us at our upcoming events.

#22 yearswithyou

Alma R. Gallardo

Chief Editor

Arizona Bilingual News

Editor@newsazb.com