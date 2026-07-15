FALL PARKS AND RECREATION CLASSES NOW VIEWABLE ONLINE

– Tucson Parks and Recreation invites residents to explore fall indoor leisure classes, including arts and crafts, dance, gymnastics, jewelry making, glass fusing, music, and more. The full class schedule is viewable now by following the link below. Registration for leisure classes, aquatics classes and therapeutic recreation opens online for residents Saturday, July 25, at 8 a.m. Non-residents can register the same day at 10 a.m. For Gym II and III, therapeutic recreation, and adaptive aquatics, call-in registration begins Tuesday, July 28, at 8 a.m., followed by walk-in registration Thursday, July 30, at 8 a.m. Registration deadlines are Tuesday, Aug. 25, for Session 1, and Tuesday, Oct. 27, for Session 2. For questions or more information, contact Registration Services at 520-791-4877.

Registration https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Departments/Parks-and-Recreation/Classes