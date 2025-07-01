Know Your Rights If Police or ICE Are at Your Home

- Stay calm and do not open the door. It’s safer to speak to them through the closed door unless they have a judicial warrant or arrest warrant.
- Ask if they are immigration agents and why they are there.
- Request to see their ID—only through a window or peephole.
- Ask if they have a warrant signed by a judge. If they do, ask them to slide it under the door or press it against a window so you can inspect it.
- Do not lie, do not sign anything, and stay silent until you speak to a lawyer.
- You have the right to remain silent, even if they have a judicial warrant.
- Officers can legally enter your home if they believe the person named in the arrest warrant is inside. However, with a deportation/removal order (Form I-205), they do not have the right to enter without your consent.
- If officers force the door open, do not resist. Ask to speak with a lawyer.
- You have the right to an attorney. If you can’t afford one, ask for a list of free or low-cost legal service providers.
- You have the right to make a private phone call. The police cannot listen in if the call is to your attorney.
- You have the right to be visited by a lawyer while in detention, and to have them with you at any immigration court hearing.
- You have the right to a hearing unless you choose to sign a voluntary departure order (Stipulated Removal Order).
- You may have additional rights if you fear persecution or torture in your home country.
More Stories
Mission Manor Aquatic Center Groundbreaking
How to Help Your Children Learn to Love School
Editor´s letter
What is Rett syndrome?
Why take Spanish classes if you live in the United States?
Adelita Grijalva: The Leadership of the Future for Our Community