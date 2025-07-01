July 17, 2025

Know Your Rights If Police or ICE Are at Your Home

July 1, 2025

 

  • Stay calm and do not open the door. It’s safer to speak to them through the closed door unless they have a judicial warrant or arrest warrant.
  • Ask if they are immigration agents and why they are there.
  • Request to see their ID—only through a window or peephole.
  • Ask if they have a warrant signed by a judge. If they do, ask them to slide it under the door or press it against a window so you can inspect it.
  • Do not lie, do not sign anything, and stay silent until you speak to a lawyer.
  • You have the right to remain silent, even if they have a judicial warrant.
  • Officers can legally enter your home if they believe the person named in the arrest warrant is inside. However, with a deportation/removal order (Form I-205), they do not have the right to enter without your consent.
  • If officers force the door open, do not resist. Ask to speak with a lawyer.
  • You have the right to an attorney. If you can’t afford one, ask for a list of free or low-cost legal service providers.
  • You have the right to make a private phone call. The police cannot listen in if the call is to your attorney.
  • You have the right to be visited by a lawyer while in detention, and to have them with you at any immigration court hearing.
  • You have the right to a hearing unless you choose to sign a voluntary departure order (Stipulated Removal Order).
  • You may have additional rights if you fear persecution or torture in your home country.
