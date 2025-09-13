September 20, 2025

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

September 13, 2025 1 min read

 

Crisis care, mental health, and suicide prevention. If you are facing a difficult situation and can’t find a way out or a solution to your problems, you are not alone.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline USA

Call or text 988 24/7.

You can also visit: 988lifeline.org

Free and confidential

Línea de la Vida MEXICO

Call 800 911 2000 24/7.

Website: www.gob.mx/salud/lineadelavida

Free and confidential

