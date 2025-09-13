Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Crisis care, mental health, and suicide prevention. If you are facing a difficult situation and can’t find a way out or a solution to your problems, you are not alone.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline USA
Call or text 988 24/7.
You can also visit: 988lifeline.org
Free and confidential
Línea de la Vida MEXICO
Call 800 911 2000 24/7.
Website: www.gob.mx/salud/lineadelavida
Free and confidential
