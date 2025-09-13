El Grito de Independencia de México to be Celebrated at Reid Park Band Shell — Sunday, September 14th

Tucson, AZ — The vibrant sights, sounds, and spirit of Mexico’s Independence will come alive on Sunday, September 14th, as the community gathers at the Reid Park Band Shell for El Grito de Independencia de Mexico, a traditional celebration honoring Mexico’s call for freedom from Spanish rule.
The event will feature live music, folklórico dance performances, traditional Mexican food, artisan vendors, and family-friendly activities, culminating in the iconic “Grito” — the historic reenactment of Father Miguel Hidalgo’s cry for independence in 1810.
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
- Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Location: Reid Park Band Shell, 900 S. Randolph Way, Tucson, AZ
- Admission: Free & open to the public
- Parking: Free parking available on-site
This year’s program will showcase local and regional talent, including mariachi ensembles, folklórico dancers, live bands, singers and guest speaker. At the same time, the Consul of the Mexican Consulate and their team will join the “El Grito” ceremony, giving attendees the chance to experience this vibrant tradition in person. All attendees will be haring the cultural and historical significance of the holiday. and enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine from local food vendors, browse handcrafted goods from artisans, and participate in interactive cultural displays.
About El Grito de Independencia
“El Grito” commemorates the moment in the early hours of September 16, 1810, when Father Hidalgo’s rallying cry sparked the movement for Mexico’s independence from Spain. Today, Mexicans and Mexican communities around the world honor this day with music, dance, food, and patriotic ceremonies.
Organizer’s Statement
“This celebration is not only about remembering Mexico’s history, but also about embracing our shared heritage and building community,” said Alma R. Gallardo, executive director and organizer, of The Arizona Bilingual Newspaper and SAABE Arizona “We invite everyone — whether you have Mexican roots or simply want to experience our vibrant culture — to join us.”
Media Inquiries:
For interviews, press access, or additional information, please contact; Alma Gallardo (520) 305- 4110 or email: alma@azbnews.com
¡VIVA MEXICO!
More Stories
Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, SAABE, and Latinas Arizona successfully hosted the traditional event Vive el Grito de Independencia de México
Clean Energy Is a Back-to-School Supply
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
American Business Women’s Day
Why is it important to make a will?