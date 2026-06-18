Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States that celebrates the end of slavery. It was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 when Joe Biden signed the “Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Texas and announced that enslaved people were free, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

For many African Americans, freedom did not mean an easy life immediately; they faced racism, poverty, and unjust laws. Many had no land, money, education, or job opportunities. Some former slave owners continued to try to control their lives through violence and discrimination.

Adapting to society was difficult, and although they were legally free, they faced social and economic barriers. Even so, they built schools, churches, businesses, and celebrations like Juneteenth to keep their culture and their fight for equality alive.

President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in the United States.

He signed it into law on June 17, 2021, under the official name Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. Juneteenth is celebrated every June 19 and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, especially the announcement of freedom in Galveston, Texas, in 1865.