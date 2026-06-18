The greatness of being a dad

Being a father is much more than teaching how to walk; it is accompanying with love every fall and every triumph. A father leaves silent footprints in the hearts of his children: in his advice, in his sincere hugs, and in that daily effort that often goes unnoticed.

Today we celebrate those who with courage, patience, and tenderness build homes full of hope.

Because behind every great story, there is always a father who believed, cared, and loved unconditionally.

Happy Father’s Day to all those men who inspire by example and leave an eternal legacy in their families!