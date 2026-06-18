REID PARK ZOO MAKING PROGRESS ON EXPANSION PROJECT

Construction continues on Reid Park Zoo’s Pathway to Asia expansion, with major progress visible throughout the project.

Most new buildings are taking shape, and crews are also advancing tiger, gibbon, and otter habitats, along with behind-the-scenes animal care spaces. The project remains on track to open later this year, weather and construction conditions permitting.

Zoo operations and guest access are not affected during construction of the addition. Learn more by watching the latest Zoo News video linked below.

Watch the video