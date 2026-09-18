Magdalena de Kino, Sonora: History, Tradition, and Faith in the Heart of the Desert

In northern Sonora lies Magdalena de Kino, a city rich in history, culture, and tradition, and one of Mexico’s designated Pueblos Mágicos, or Magical Towns.

The city is named in honor of Jesuit missionary Eusebio Francisco Kino, an important figure in the history of Sonora and Arizona. His remains are preserved in a mausoleum located in the historic downtown area, one of the city’s most visited landmarks.

Among Magdalena de Kino’s main attractions are the Monumental Plaza, the Temple of Santa María Magdalena, the Father Kino Mausoleum, and the Father Kino Museum, where visitors can learn more about the history and heritage of the region.

Magdalena de Kino is also widely known for its deep religious traditions. Every year, during the celebrations honoring San Francisco Javier, thousands of pilgrims arrive from communities across Sonora, Arizona, and beyond to take part in a tradition that brings generations together through faith, music, food, and local customs.

Visiting Magdalena de Kino means walking through history and tradition, experiencing Sonoran hospitality, and discovering a community that continues to preserve its cultural heritage.

Magdalena de Kino is more than a destination; it is a connection between Sonora, Arizona, and a history that continues to live from generation to generation.