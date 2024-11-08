13th Annual Thanksgiving Festival

Tucson, Arizona; October 2024. The Arizona Bilingual Newspaper has announced its 13h Annual Thanksgiving Festival which will take place on Saturday, November 16th at the Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar located at 3770 S. 16th Ave Tucson, AZ 85713 from 10:00AM – 2:00PM. Admission to the event will be free for the entire day, allowing the whole community to enjoy the festivities occurring then.
During the event, all attendees will be able to enjoy a series of family-friendly activities such as live music, dances, singers, and special guests, as well as lots of entertainment. Activities will include raffles from all our sponsors, live music, learning activities, Flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines, Health information, a variety of food, and much more! Arizona Bilingual & Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar will be given away up to a 800 Turkeys and 200 gift cards to the families of Tucson. More than 40 sponsors and non-profit organizations have come forward to make this event possible, all of whom will be present at the event promoting their products and services to the community.
For Sponsorship Information, donations, and becoming a volunteer
Contact Alma Gallardo or Isela A. Peralta at 520-305-4110
We invite the whole Tucson community to come enjoy this wonderful event, and to support us in order for us to keep making these great community events happen each year.
About Arizona Bilingual Newspaper
Arizona Bilingual is a monthly FREE publication celebrating its twenty-year anniversary with its new format. Arizona Bilingual is a FREE bilingual publication with more than 2,000 points of distribution printing 25,000 copies a month. Along with the print publication, Arizona Bilingual has a website and different media platforms that have served to feature news from both sides of the border. Aside from recent events, the editorial coverage includes business, community, education, health, family, special events, and more. Organizing more than fifteen (15) community events a year, Arizona Bilingual has made it a mission to educate and inform the community in all things from politics to entertainment. Welcome to our family!
About Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar
Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar is a family practice clinic located in Tucson, Arizona. The attentive team provides focused, personalized care for men, women, and children of all ages and levels of health. Each visit to the clinic starts with an in-depth consultation and discussion where patients can speak freely about their health and wellness concerns.
Its mission is to provide excellent individualized care to our patients, respond to their particular needs, exceed their expectations, and provide a warm, caring, and welcoming environment. We strive to improve each patient’s quality of life by delivering compassionate, high-quality, and affordable health services.
