Congressman Raúl Grijalva Passes Away

On March 13, 2025, Raúl Grijalva died in Tucson, Arizona, due to complications from cancer treatment. He was 77 years old. The passing of Congressman Raúl Grijalva fills us with profound sadness. A neighbor in our facility and a great friend, he earned the love, respect, and admiration of the people through his dedication and service to the communities of Southern Arizona and our nation. His ability to listen and represent everyone, regardless of their background, made him a true public servant. His legacy reminds us of the importance of empathy, sensitivity, and commitment to the common good.

As the son of an immigrant worker, Grijalva rose from humble roots to become an influential leader who tirelessly advocated for workers’ rights, environmental protection, and social justice, always seeking to foster unity and building bridges in challenging times.

For more than two decades in Congress, Grijalva stood out for his commitment to equity and inclusion. His leadership of the House Natural Resources Committee was instrumental in promoting sustainable environmental policies and defending public lands. Furthermore, his work on behalf of Indigenous communities and his fight for environmental justice left an indelible mark on national legislation.

We honor his memory by pledging to continue his work, promoting unity and working together for a more just and equitable future for all, remembering him with affection and respect for his leadership.

May his example inspire us to move forward with courage and determination. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his entire family, team, and close friends. Rest in Peace.

