Postpartum depression (PPD)

A mood disorder that can occur after the birth of a baby. It is a form of depression that affects approximately 10–15% of women who give birth. The exact causes of PPD are not fully understood, but it may be due to hormonal, physical, or emotional changes after pregnancy and childbirth, the stress of caring for a newborn, a history of depression before pregnancy, sleep problems, and/or traumatic events during pregnancy or childbirth.

Symptoms of PPD can range from sadness, hopelessness, anxiety, loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities, changes in appetite, sleep problems, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, feelings of guilt or worthlessness, and/or thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

To diagnose PPD, a doctor will usually interview the patient and review their medical history. Treatment for PPD often includes psychological therapy, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), antidepressant medications, support from family and friends, and even hospitalization.

Most women respond well to treatment and can regain their mental health. Although there is no sure way to prevent PPD, having a solid support plan before delivery, talking to a doctor, receiving regular medical care, getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and seeking help can help.

